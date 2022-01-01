Rush Creek Distilling
Experience the adventurous spirit in Rush Creek. A premium taste experience created with pure artesian water, select
local grains, and uncompromising skill. Forged from the belief that the craft distilling experience should deliver beyond the boundaries of its label.
RUSH CREEK DISTILLING. STEP OUTSIDE.
1501 W Diggins
Harvard IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Gordy's Boat House
Whether you are looking for a light afternoon snack, a delicious entree, or just a few well poured boat drinks Gordy's has got you covered.
Located in Fontana on the west end of lake our waterfront restaurants offer a stunning view of Lake Geneva while you dine.
We offer a few different dining options to meet your every taste. Gordy's Boat House bar/restaurant is our signature restaurant serving lunch and dinner daily, a wide selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, including our local favorite - margaritas, and in season on weekends we also offer late night dj and dancing. Gordy's Surf Shack is open seasonally June, July, and August and serves grilled burgers, hotdogs, brats & chicken sandwiches with an awesome condiment bar, French fries, ice cream, and more. Gordy's Cobalt Lounge (upstairs Boat House) can be reserved for private parties and has an absolutely spectacular view of Geneva Lake.
