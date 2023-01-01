Go
A map showing the location of Ruskin Memorial VFW 6287 - 5120 N US Hwy 41View gallery

Ruskin Memorial VFW 6287 - 5120 N US Hwy 41

Open today 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5120 N US Hwy 41

Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5120 N US Hwy 41, Apollo Beach FL 33572

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Latitudes Apollo
orange star4.5 • 662
131 Harbor Village Ln. Apollo Beach, FL 33572
View restaurantnext
Finns - Apollo Beach - 1112 APOLLO BEACH BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
1112 APOLLO BEACH BLVD APOLLO BEACH, FL 33572
View restaurantnext
Alpha Pizza - 1312 APOLLO BEACH BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
1312 APOLLO BEACH BLVD APOLLO BEACH, FL 33572
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ruskin FL (Sun City Center)
orange starNo Reviews
723 Cypress Village Blvd Ruskin, FL 33573
View restaurantnext
Old Castle Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3830 Sun City Center Blvd Ruskin, FL 33573
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Apollo Beach

Latitudes Apollo
orange star4.5 • 662
131 Harbor Village Ln. Apollo Beach, FL 33572
View restaurantnext
Four Stacks Brewing Company - AB
orange star4.6 • 384
5469 N US Hwy 41 Apollo Beach, FL 33572
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Apollo Beach

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (368 restaurants)

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ruskin Memorial VFW 6287 - 5120 N US Hwy 41

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston