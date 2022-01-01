Go
Russ & Daughters Cafe image

Russ & Daughters Cafe

Open today 7:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

3552 Reviews

$$

127 Orchard St

New York, NY 10002

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Potato Latkes (hot)$14.00
3 per order. (contains gluten, dairy) Russ & Daughters makes the best potato latkes by hand in small batches every day. They’re crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. If you're purchasing these to eat later, please order our packs of fully cooked cold latkes to heat up in your oven at home instead! You can also order toppings separately from this website - please scroll down.
Black & White Cookie$3.00
Russ & Daughters bakes the best black & white cookie in New York! The cookie itself is delicate with hints of lemon and almond, and creamy chocolate and vanilla icing make this a true classic. (Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and tree nut.)
Freshly-Squeezed Orange Juice$6.00
16 oz bottle
Bagel & Schmear$5.00
Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
Babka
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
Cream Cheese
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
Bagels
When it comes to New York bagels, Russ & Daughters represents the real thing. We make our bagels in the most traditional way – they’re boiled and then perfectly baked. Layer our smoked salmon on top for “the best bagel and lox in New York” (according to New York Magazine). PLEASE NOTE WE SOMETIMES RUN OUT OF CERTAIN FLAVORS AND WILL SUBSTITUTE AS NECESSARY.
Classic Bagel & Lox$15.00
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad
This is by far one of Russ & Daughters’ most popular items. The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.” THIS DOESN'T COME WITH CHIPS OR A BAGEL. Please order that separately if you want it.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

127 Orchard St, New York NY 10002

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

SET-LES

No reviews yet

At SET L.E.S. we take pride in our hand-picked ingredients, food quality and service to create a memorable experience for our guests. Loaded with Asian-inspired food and crafty drink selections. Come on in and join us!

Reception Bar

No reviews yet

a New-Korean cocktail bar

8282

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mila's Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Russ & Daughters Cafe

orange star4.6 • 3552 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston