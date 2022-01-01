Go
Russell House Tavern

A New American Tavern, Russell House Tavern is a comfortable gathering spot for every occasion-from casual lunch breaks on the patio to after-work cocktails in the upstairs tavern to functions in the private dining room and everything in between.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

14 JFK Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Dirty Caesar$14.00
Romaine, Black Kale, Parsley, Anchovy Croutons
Pan-Roasted Salmon$27.00
Warm Tabbouleh-Blistered Shishito & Tomato Salad, Mango Agrodolce, Micro Greens
French Fries$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
Spring Salad$14.00
Little Greens, Apple, Roasted Red Pepper, Cucumber, Tomato, Feta, Pecans, Cranberry Buttermilk Vinaigrette
Crab Cakes$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
Cavatelli Bowl$21.00
Cavatelli Pasta, Roasted Cauliflower, Tomato, Baby Carrots, Roasted Corn, Zucchini, Squash & Cauliflower Puree, Parmesan, Herbs
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche
R. House Burger$16.00
Prime Ground Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Stone & Skillet English Muffin
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14 JFK Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
