Russell's Restaurant & Loft

Please park in one of the reserved stalls and call upon arrival we will come to you, or stop by our hostess stand to pick up your order.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

3305 monte villa parkway • $$$

Avg 4.7 (3013 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE SEASONAL VEGETABLES$5.00
DUCK NICAULT$40.00
Roasted Shallot Glace, Mushroom Risotto & Seasonal Vegetables
VEGETARIAN FETTUCCINE$22.00
Garlic Cream Sauce, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
SPRING GREENS SALAD$14.00
With Candied Walnuts, Cabrales Bleu Cheese & Spanish Wine Vinaigrette
MUSHROOM APPETIZER$19.00
Medley of Seasonal Foraged & Domestic Mushrooms with Shallots & Thyme
GRILLED NEW YORK STRIP$60.00
Peppercorn Demi Glace, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
SIDE MASHED POTATOES$5.00
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
PAN SEARED CHICKEN BREAST$33.00
Rosemary Garlic Jus, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
SOUP OF THE DAY - CUP$7.50
With New England Clams
BREAD$5.00
Macrina Bakery Herbed Focaccia
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3305 monte villa parkway

Bothell WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

