Russellville restaurants you'll love

Russellville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Russellville

Russellville's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Burgers
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Must-try Russellville restaurants

Pasta Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pasta Grill

319 W Main St, Russellville

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, blackened chicken, purple onions, crispy parsnips, parmesan cheese.
Suggested dressing: House made maple dijon balsamic.
Lasagna Feast$31.99
Feeds 5 people half and 10 people whole
Lasagna$11.99
Five layers of fresh pasta and mixed cheeses topped with meat sauce.
Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville image

BBQ • GRILL

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville

104 N Denver Ave, Russellville

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fat Boy Sandwich Plate$8.99
BBQ Nachos$10.49
BBQ Salad$10.99
Stoby's Russellville image

 

Stoby's Russellville

405 West Parkway, Russellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions and three cheese blend. Served with pico and sour cream.
Sm Cheese Dip$6.00
Our Famous Stoby's Original Cheese Dip.
The Stoby$8.75
Our signature sandwich. Your choice of three meats and two cheese topped with Stoby's own special dressing, juicy tomato and crisp lettuce, piled high on your choice of bread.
Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of London image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of London

7206 Highway 64 West Suite B, Russellville

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Package Buns$2.40
BBQ Nacho$10.49
Fat Daddy Sandwich Plate$9.99
Banner pic

 

Ridgewood Brothers BBQ LLC

721 S Tulsa Ave, Russellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Russellville

Nachos

Burritos

More near Russellville to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
