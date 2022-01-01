Russellville restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pasta Grill
319 W Main St, Russellville
Popular items
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
$10.99
Mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, blackened chicken, purple onions, crispy parsnips, parmesan cheese.
Suggested dressing: House made maple dijon balsamic.
Lasagna Feast
$31.99
Feeds 5 people half and 10 people whole
Lasagna
$11.99
Five layers of fresh pasta and mixed cheeses topped with meat sauce.
BBQ • GRILL
Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville
104 N Denver Ave, Russellville
Popular items
Fat Boy Sandwich Plate
|$8.99
BBQ Nachos
|$10.49
BBQ Salad
|$10.99
Stoby's Russellville
405 West Parkway, Russellville
Popular items
Classic Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions and three cheese blend. Served with pico and sour cream.
Sm Cheese Dip
|$6.00
Our Famous Stoby's Original Cheese Dip.
The Stoby
|$8.75
Our signature sandwich. Your choice of three meats and two cheese topped with Stoby's own special dressing, juicy tomato and crisp lettuce, piled high on your choice of bread.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of London
7206 Highway 64 West Suite B, Russellville
Popular items
Package Buns
|$2.40
BBQ Nacho
|$10.49
Fat Daddy Sandwich Plate
|$9.99
Ridgewood Brothers BBQ LLC
721 S Tulsa Ave, Russellville