Quesadillas in Russellville

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville
104 N Denver Ave, Russellville
|Smoked Quesadilla
|$10.99
Stoby's
405 West Parkway, Russellville
|Classic Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions and three cheese blend. Served with pico and sour cream.
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.50
Tomato basil flour tortilla, sautéed mushrooms, olives, green onions, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and a three cheese blend.
|Hickory BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled pieces of tender chicken, scratch made BBQ sauced, smoked bacon, green onions, and cheese.