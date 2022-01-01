Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Russellville

Go
Russellville restaurants
Toast

Russellville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville image

BBQ • GRILL

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville

104 N Denver Ave, Russellville

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Quesadilla$10.99
More about Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville
Stoby's Russellville image

 

Stoby's

405 West Parkway, Russellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions and three cheese blend. Served with pico and sour cream.
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$10.50
Tomato basil flour tortilla, sautéed mushrooms, olives, green onions, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and a three cheese blend.
Hickory BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled pieces of tender chicken, scratch made BBQ sauced, smoked bacon, green onions, and cheese.
More about Stoby's

Browse other tasty dishes in Russellville

Chocolate Cake

Fajitas

Nachos

Cornbread

Corn Dogs

Lasagna

Chef Salad

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Map

More near Russellville to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (629 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston