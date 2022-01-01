Salmon in Russellville
Russellville restaurants that serve salmon
More about Pasta Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pasta Grill
319 W Main St, Russellville
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.99
Grilled 6 oz salmon filet with crispy parsnip ribbons.
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, feta cheese, crispy parsnip ribbons, grilled salmon.
|Salmon Gnocchi
|$18.99
Gnocchi (handmade potato dumplings) pan seared Cajun salmon filet, caramelized red onions, artichoke hearts, crispy capers with lemon infused cream sauce.