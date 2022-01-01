Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Russellville

Russellville restaurants that serve spaghetti

Pasta Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pasta Grill

319 W Main St, Russellville

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce$4.99
Spaghetti Feast$24.99
Feeds 5-7 People
Spaghetti$6.99
More about Pasta Grill
Stoby's Russellville image

 

Stoby's Russellville

405 West Parkway, Russellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Chicken Spaghetti$9.99
More about Stoby's Russellville

