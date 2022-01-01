Go
Toast

Russian River Brewing Company

Brewpub

PIZZA

725 4th Street • $$

Avg 4 (3251 reviews)

Popular Items

House Green$9.50
romaine, spinach, tomato, red bell pepper, cucumber, crouton, carrot, cabbage, house vinaigrette
16pc. Chicken Wings$22.00
mild spice rub, carrots, celery, blue cheese
Beer Bites$13.00
pizza dough, mozzarella, garlic & marinara on the side
Spinach$12.00
toasted almond, goat cheese, strawberry, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Kid's Cheese Pizza$8.50
16" Mikey$26.50
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion
Drew Bites$14.00
pizza dough, mozzarella, pepperoni, pepperoncinis & marinara on the side
8pc. Chicken Wings$13.00
mild spice rub, carrots, celery, blue cheese
Pliny Bites$14.00
pizza dough, white cheddar, jalapenos & marinara on the side
Caesar Salad$9.50
romaine, crouton, parmesan, house made caesar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

725 4th Street

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mi Ranchito - Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KANCHA

No reviews yet

Kancha is full service restaurant and champagne bar , serving Californian cuisine with Peruvian and Japanese flavors. The menu is curated and intended to be shared in a “family-style” manner.

Belly Left Coast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NY Pie

No reviews yet

The Best late-night pizzeria in Santa Rosa has been dishing up true New York Style pizza and the best wings in Santa Rosa since 2013!!!! Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston