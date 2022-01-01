Go
Toast

Russian Tea Time

Come on in and enjoy!

77 E Adams St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Potato Piroshkies$11.00
Cabbage Apple Salad$6.00
Eclairs$12.00
Latkes$11.00
Cup Ukrainian Borscht$8.00
Classic Beef Stroganoff$29.00
Medovik$14.00
Herring Under the Blanket$15.00
Tashkent Carrot Salad$6.00
Napoleon Bonaparte$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

77 E Adams St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Budlong Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goddess And the Baker

No reviews yet

Goddess and the Baker is a fast-casual, fun cafe with locations in the heart of Chicago and Brookfield, WI . We serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and, of course the best coffee around all day, every day. Our food is seriously good, our coffee is creative and delicious, and our culture is fun with a welcoming vibe. We are passionate about great food and service.

The Grillroom Chophouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Art of Dosa

No reviews yet

Enjoy the best dish ever invented - the dosa, a delicious fermented rice and lentil creation from South India. Entire menu is plant-based, gluten free, and nut free.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston