Go
Toast

Russo's New York Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

13126 FM 1960 W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Pepperoni$18.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
12" Pepperoni$15.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
12" Pizza BYO$13.00
Create your own hand tossed 12"
Greek Salad$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
16" Cheese$15.00
Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin
mozzarella
CYO Calzone$16.00
Choose up to 3 toppings of your choice. We'll add Wisconsin mozzarella. $.75 per extra topping
Spinach Dip$12.00
A blend of fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, and roasted garlic, swirled in creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with toasted
focaccia bread.
Liberty Wings$15.00
Wings baked or fried. Flavors:
lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, or spicy hot buffalo
Insalata de la Casa$6.00
Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing.
Slice BYO$5.00
Create your own giant slice
See full menu

Location

13126 FM 1960 W

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Goode Co. Barbeque - 290

No reviews yet

Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.

Crazy Frogs Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bao Bros. Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston