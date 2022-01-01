Go
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

The Russo family has been serving up the best New York Style Pizza and authentic Italian cuisine for years. Our recipes have been passed down from generation to generation all the way from Naples and Sicily. Russo’s mission is to serve New York style pizza and authentic Italian food worldwide so that no matter your location, you’ll be able to enjoy the delicious, traditional Russo family recipes.

28610 Highway 290

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Slice BYO$5.00
Create your own giant slice
Liberty Wings$15.00
Wings baked or fried. Flavors:
lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, or spicy hot buffalo
Spaghetti$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
Garlic Bread$5.00
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
16" Pizza BYO$15.00
Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza
16" Pepperoni$18.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
16" New York Village$23.00
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured
pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef,
mushrooms, black olives, roasted
peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella,
with Russo’s pizza sauce.
Greek Salad$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
CYO Calzone$16.00
Choose up to 3 toppings of your choice. We'll add Wisconsin mozzarella. $.75 per extra topping
Location

28610 Highway 290

Cypress TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

