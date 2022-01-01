Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
The Russo family has been serving up the best New York Style Pizza and authentic Italian cuisine for years. Our recipes have been passed down from generation to generation all the way from Naples and Sicily. Russo’s mission is to serve New York style pizza and authentic Italian food worldwide so that no matter your location, you’ll be able to enjoy the delicious, traditional Russo family recipes.
28610 Highway 290
Popular Items
Location
28610 Highway 290
Cypress TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Aloha Poke Co.
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!
Texas Mesquite Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Mo's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Lucky's Catering and Events
Come in and enjoy!