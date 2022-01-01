Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Go
500 Seawall Blvd

Popular Items

Liberty Wings$15.00
Wings baked or fried. Flavors:
lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, or spicy hot buffalo
12" Pepperoni$15.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
Slice BYO$5.00
Create your own giant slice
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
16" Pizza BYO$15.00
Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza
Spaghetti$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
Garlic Bread$5.00
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
Greek Salad$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
16" Pepperoni$18.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
Location

500 Seawall Blvd

Galveston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
