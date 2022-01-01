Go
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

306 Gray Street

Popular Items

Liberty Wings$15.00
Wings baked or fried. Flavors:
lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, or spicy hot buffalo
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Slice BYO$5.00
Create your own giant slice
Garlic Bread$5.00
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
16" New York Village$23.00
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured
pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef,
mushrooms, black olives, roasted
peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella,
with Russo’s pizza sauce.
16" Pizza BYO$15.00
Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza
CYO Calzone$16.00
Choose up to 3 toppings of your choice. We'll add Wisconsin mozzarella. $.75 per extra topping
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
16" Pepperoni$18.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
Spaghetti$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
Location

306 Gray Street

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Zalat Pizza

Pizza Zealots!

FAO

Come in and Let's Play!

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

Christians Tailgate
A Houston tradition for over 70 years, Christian's Tailgate has long been a favorite for burgers, beer and sports. With plenty of TV's, we offer the perfect place to kick back, drink a cold beer and enjoy what's been touted as the Best Hamburger in Houston. Dubbed as "Hamburger Heaven" by the Houston Chronicle and voted Reader’s Choice “Best Burger in Houston” several times, our burgers are a must-try. Visit us at any of our 5 locations throughout the city!

Rise Rooftop - Houston

Come in and enjoy!

