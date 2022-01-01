Go
Toast
  • Houston
  • Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Russo's Meyerland

4870 Beechnut St.

Popular Items

Greek Salad$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
16" Pizza BYO$15.00
Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza
Slice BYO$5.00
Create your own giant slice
12" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin
mozzarella
Spaghetti$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
CYO Calzone$16.00
Choose up to 3 toppings of your choice. We'll add Wisconsin mozzarella. $.75 per extra topping
16" Cheese$15.00
Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin
mozzarella
16" Pepperoni$18.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Location

4870 Beechnut St.

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
