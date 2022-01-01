Go
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Welcome to Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen. We offer made-from-scratch New York-style pizza, Italian classic pastas, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups, desserts, and much more. Pair any of our menu items with Chef Anthony Russo's selection of wine or beer. We offer dine-in, FREE delivery, take-out, and catering!

11200 Broadway Street

Popular Items

Liberty Wings$15.00
Wings baked or fried. Flavors:
lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, or spicy hot buffalo
Spaghetti$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
Greek Salad$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
16" Pizza BYO$15.00
Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza
Garlic Bread$5.00
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
16" Cheese$15.00
Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin
mozzarella
Slice BYO$5.00
Create your own giant slice
16" Pepperoni$18.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Location

11200 Broadway Street

Pearland TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
