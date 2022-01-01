Go
  • Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

1845 Herndon Ave

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$5.00
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
16" Pepperoni$18.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
Mozzarella Fritti$13.00
Fresh-cut Wisconsin mozzarella, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
16" New York Village$23.00
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured
pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef,
mushrooms, black olives, roasted
peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella,
with Russo’s pizza sauce.
CYO Calzone$16.00
Choose up to 3 toppings of your choice. We'll add Wisconsin mozzarella. $.75 per extra topping
Extra Dressing$0.50
16" Pizza BYO$15.00
Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza
Slice BYO$5.00
Create your own giant slice
12" Pizza BYO$13.00
Create your own hand tossed 12"
Location

Clovis CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
