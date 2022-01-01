Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Go
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100

Popular Items

12" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin
mozzarella
16" Pizza BYO$15.00
Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza
16" Pepperoni$18.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
12" Pizza BYO$13.00
Create your own hand tossed 12"
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
16" New York Village$23.00
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured
pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef,
mushrooms, black olives, roasted
peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella,
with Russo’s pizza sauce.
CYO Calzone$16.00
Choose up to 3 toppings of your choice. We'll add Wisconsin mozzarella. $.75 per extra topping
Slice BYO$5.00
Create your own giant slice
Mozzarella Fritti$13.00
Fresh-cut Wisconsin mozzarella, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Location

Richardson TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

