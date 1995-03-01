Russo's on the Bay - 162-45 Cross Bay Blvd
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
162-45 Cross Bay Blvd, Howard Beach NY 11414
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Off the Hook Fish and Grits - 801 Stanley Avenue
No Reviews
801 Stanley Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11207
View restaurant
Enzo's Ristorante - Pizzeria - 81-02 Rockaway Blvd
No Reviews
81-02 Rockaway Blvd Ozone Park, NY 11416
View restaurant