Rust Belt Ramen

Itadakimasu! Let's Eat!

600 East Michigan Avenue

Hokushin Pineapple Daifuku$3.50
Soft and chewy Daifuku ( filled mochi) with a vibrant pineapple filling.
Pocky - Chocolate 2.47oz box$2.50
The original Pocky flavor that started it all! Delicious alone with coffee, tea, or milk, Pocky Chocolate is the perfect every day, all occasion chocolate snack.
Steamed Gyoza (6pcs)$6.00
Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings Topped with Scallions and Crispy Garlic with a Garlic Sesame Dipping Sauce
Spicy Garlic Edamame$4.50
Steamed Soybeans served in hull. Topped with coarse sea salt, crushed red pepper flakes, Crispy Garlic tossed in a sesame garlic Oil.
Shiro Mochi$2.50
Daifuku Shiro is a white mochi filled with red bean paste. Daifuku can be stored in the fridge for five days, or frozen for longer. Just bring it back to room temperature before consuming for the optimal mochi texture!
Vegetable Curry (Vegan)$12.00
Japanese Short Grain Rice topped with Vegetable Curry and Fukujinzuke ( pickled daikon radish)
Aka Mochi$2.50
Daifuku Aka is a bright, pinkish red mochi filled with red bean paste. Daifuku can be stored in the fridge for five days, or frozen for longer. Just bring it back to room temperature before consuming for the optimal mochi texture!
Chicken Curry$12.00
Japanese Short Grain Rice topped with Chicken & Vegetable Curry and Fukujinzuke ( pickled daikon radish)
Miso Ramen$14.00
A smooth and creamy Miso Broth. Topped with Braised Pork Belly, Soy Cured Egg, Scallions and Roasted Mushrooms
**IF YOU ARE TRAVELING MORE THAN 10 MINS FROM OUR PICK UP LOCATION PLEASE TELL US IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BELOW SO THAT WE CAN PACKAGE YOUR ORDER TO ENSURE THE HIGHEST QUALITY**
Mame Mochi$2.50
Daifuku Mame is a white mochi filled with red bean and Whole black soybeans.
Location

600 East Michigan Avenue

Albion MI

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
