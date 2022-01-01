Rust Belt Ramen
Itadakimasu! Let's Eat!
600 East Michigan Avenue
Popular Items
Location
600 East Michigan Avenue
Albion MI
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Albion Malleable Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
University Lanes
Come in and enjoy!
Alwyn Downs Golf Course
Come in and enjoy!
Copper Athletic Club
Come in and enjoy!