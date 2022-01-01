Go
Toast

RusTeak Thornton Park

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

101 S. Eola Drive • $$

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Gent$15.00
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, bacon, corn, edamame, egg, tomato, muenster cheese and cucumber accompanied by honey mustard seed dressing
RusTeak Burger$15.00
8oz burger, garlic cilantro sauce, tomato, provolone, smoked bacon, over medium egg, crispy potato strings, toasted brioche
Mahi Out of Control$27.00
almond panko crusted mahi mahi, toasted almonds, sautéed shrimp, cherry tomatoes and broccolini over vegetable potato hash finished with lemon-herb bechamel
Chocolate Layer Cake$10.00
Steak Pomme Filet$35.00
chef cut steak over garlic mashed potatoes and tempura battered green beans finished with horseradish crema
Coquito Bread Pudding$10.00
house-made bread pudding with coquito cream, vanilla ice cream and cinnamon caramel sauce
ToGo Edamame$9.00
55th Street$15.00
Bacon Brussel Sprouts$6.00
The Favorite$13.00
shrimp, bacon and corn fritters accompanied by old bay aioli and mustard seed honey
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

ATM
Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

101 S. Eola Drive

Orlando FL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Stubborn Mule

No reviews yet

Stubborn Mule is an innovative New American Restaurant that pays tribute to the Moscow Mule Cocktail.  Vibrant craft cocktails, hyper local beers and diverse wine list.

Dolce

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

F&D Cantina: Orlando

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Novelty at 101

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston