Rustic 21 Bistrô
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
3980 Southside Blvd, unit 204
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
3980 Southside Blvd, unit 204, Jacksonville FL 32216
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
No Reviews
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107 Jacksonville, FL 32246
View restaurant
The Potter’s House Soul Food - Southside
No Reviews
9400 Atlantic Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32225
View restaurant