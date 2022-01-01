Go
Toast

Rustic Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

2017 Larkspur Landing Circle • $$

Avg 4.5 (3305 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2017 Larkspur Landing Circle

Larkspur CA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:15 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:15 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SunLife Organics

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Ko at Larkspur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Gott's Roadside

No reviews yet

SERVING THE CALIFORNIA ROADSIDE SINCE 1999

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston