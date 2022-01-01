Rustic Fire
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
1145 24th St,Ste D • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1145 24th St,Ste D
Paso Robles CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tacos Durango
Come in and enjoy Mexican and Salvadorian Food!
Fish Gaucho
Modern Mexican Cuisine and Inspired Cocktails.
The Alchemists Garden
Full service cocktail bar that serves incredible food!
TASTE! Craft Eatery
Come on in and enjoy!