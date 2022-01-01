Go
Rustic Root

Farm to Table Restaurant |
Local, Organic and Sustainable |
Chopped Champion Chef Tom Gloster

7927 Jericho Turnpike • $$

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Half Chicken$29.00
black garlic mashed potatoes | swiss chard | pan au jus
Chicken Burger$19.00
organic chicken | parsley mayo | lettuce | tomato | side salad
Kids Burger$10.00
Grass-Fed Beef, lettuce and tomato
Choice of: fruit, fries or salad
Please Be Aware
- Bun contains Dairy and Gluten
- Gluten Free Bun Available Under Add Burger Toppings for +$1
Organic Chicken Wings$13.00
sriracha powder | lime aioli | homemade ranch
Grass-Fed Cheese Burger$20.00
french raclette cheese | butter lettuce| tomato | pickles | salt and vinegar fries
Please be Aware:
- Pickles automatically come on the side
- Bun contains Gluten
- Gluten Free Bun Available Under Add Burger Add Ons for +$1
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$16.00
honey | almonds | tabasco | mint | greek yogurt | sea salt
Harvest Salad$20.00
arugula | apples | shaved carrots | pumpkin seeds | dry cranberries | goat cheese | dijon mustard vinaigrette
Pierogies$15.00
gruyere | potato | leeks | garlic | sour cream | onion jam | dijon mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7927 Jericho Turnpike

Woodbury NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
