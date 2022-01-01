Rustic Roots
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON
195 Falls Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
195 Falls Rd
Shelburne VT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Folino's - Shelburne
Wood-fired pizza, byob, next to Fiddlehead Brewery!
Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Fast casual counter service in a super relaxed setting. Locally sourced burgers, grain bowls, and protein rich salads for dine in or take out via convenient online ordering.
Mimmo's Italian Restaurant
Welcome to Mimmo's!
We are a NY style Pizzeria. We Specialize in cooking all the Italian favorites, prepared just for you by our amazing team!
Grazie & Buon Appetito.
The Spot @ Hula
Come in and enjoy!