Go
Rustic Steakhouse & Saloon image

Rustic Steakhouse & Saloon

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

133 N. Saginaw Street

St. Charles, MI 48655

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

133 N. Saginaw Street, St. Charles MI 48655

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Maple Grille Restaurant And Microbrewery - Hemlock, MI

No reviews yet

Dine in to enjoy our Rustic, family friendly, Farm to Table Restaurant and Microbrewery! As we only source locally Raised and Produced menu items, you are sure to enjoy the fresh made daily cuisine, and Wood Fired Craft Brews! Or order online, and pick up, to at least enjoy the smell of the open kitchen’s wood fired grill. No Microwave, No Freezer, Just Garden is our motto! Enjoy!

Coty's Landing

No reviews yet

Thank you for your continued support. It is an honor to serve you!

Patty Flemings Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Homemade soups, house roasted meats, fresh hand pattied burgers and more. We believe that extra step is totally worth it!

Bytes Fusion Grill

No reviews yet

MIXTURE OF DIFFERENT CUISINE OF FRESH HOMEMADE FOOD.
MADE TO ORDER & MADE WITH LOVE!
LET'S GET BACK TO BASICS!

Rustic Steakhouse & Saloon

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston