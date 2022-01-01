The Maple Grille Restaurant And Microbrewery - Hemlock, MI

Dine in to enjoy our Rustic, family friendly, Farm to Table Restaurant and Microbrewery! As we only source locally Raised and Produced menu items, you are sure to enjoy the fresh made daily cuisine, and Wood Fired Craft Brews! Or order online, and pick up, to at least enjoy the smell of the open kitchen’s wood fired grill. No Microwave, No Freezer, Just Garden is our motto! Enjoy!

