Rustica Eatery & Tavern
Rustica is located in downtown Moorhead, MN. We boast a cozy neighborhood atmosphere in the historic 1898 Kassenborg Block building, just east of the Main Avenue bridge.
The Eatery features a rustic ambiance with exposed brick creating a warm, comfortable dining experience. Executive Chef Micah Leitel is dedicated to offering high quality, seasonally focused products and executes the diverse menu based on traditional American fare with European influences.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
315 Main Ave • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
315 Main Ave
Moorhead MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grand Junction Subs
Grand Junction offers gourmet sub sandwiches grilled to perfection right before your eyes and fresh-cut fries that will have your taste buds celebrating!
Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
Come in and enjoy!
Front Street Taproom
Front Street Taproom specializes in a delicious selection of local and regional craft beer, a fun and comfortable space, great service, music, comedy, and more.
Kringen Klub
A taste of Norway every day!