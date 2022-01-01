Go
Rustica Lounge Bar

Rustica Lounge Bar Restaurant
We serve Italian-American fusion dishes in an artfully designed indoor and heated outdoor SKYLIGHT WINTER GARDEN in the heart of Bergen County.

565 Gorge Road

Popular Items

CRISPY ARTICHOKES$12.00
BIG EYE TUNA TARTARE$16.00
SCALLOPS PAN SEARED$33.00
FETTUCCINE MARE E MONTI$27.00
CHARRED OCTOPUS$19.00
PAPPARDELLE IN LAMB RAGU$28.00
565 Gorge Road

Cliffside Park NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
