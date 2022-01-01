Go
Rustic House

Kitchen * TAPS * Gaming

8820 W. Charleston Blvd

Popular Items

2 Soft Pretzels$8.00
Salt, Dijon mustard and signature cheese dip.
Full Philly Sandwich$16.00
Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, signature cheese sauce.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried golden with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and house sauce
Carrot Cake$9.00
RH Angus Sliders$14.00
Ketchup, grilled onion, cheese, pickle. Choice of fries or any side salad.
Caesar$12.00
with house made croutons.
Add Chicken $6 or Shrimp $9
Petite Filet$28.00
Petite 8 oz Filet - Certified Black Angus with house made chili oil. Cooked to perfection on our 1200 degree double sided broiler.
Al's Steak Dip$14.00
Shaved prime rib on a fresh Hoagie roll with grilled onions, Horseradish spread, au jus, Provolone Cheese
10oz Burger$14.00
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato, ketchup and mustard.Add bacon $2; Add avocado $2; Add mushrooms $.50;
Add Blue cheese crumbles $2
Rustic Salad$12.00
Cherry tomatoes, English
cucumbers, pine nuts, feta, and
champagne vinaigrette with mixed
greens.
Add Chicken $6, Add Tuna $8,
Shrimp $9, or Salmon $12
8820 W. Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:10 am - 3:59 am
