Rustico

Come in and enjoy!

4075 Wilson Blvd

Popular Items

Vodka Pie$16.00
vodka sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, pecorino romano
Donuts$7.00
House-made ricotta dough dumplings, served with caramel, chocolate, or strawberry sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
corn, avocado, bacon, pickled red onions, crispy tortillas, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatos, honey-chipotle vinaigrette
Tuscan$17.00
san marzano sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sun dried tomatoes, basil pesto
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
fries or salad
Penne Ala Vodka$24.00
grilled chicken, caramelized onions, peas, basil, parmesan
Cheese & Herb Risotto Tots$8.00
lemon thyme aioli
Fried Cauliflower$12.00
crispy fried cauliflower, korean bbq sauce, miso mayo, sesame seeds
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
brisket short rib, and pork bolognese, san Marzano tomatoes, parmesan basil
Beet Salad$14.00
shallot, arugula, herb goat cheese, sunflower seeds, citrus vinaigrette
Location

Arlington VA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
