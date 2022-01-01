Go
Rusticucina

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

3797 Park Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)

Popular Items

Pappardelle Short Ribs$29.00
Cacio e Pepe$20.00
pecorino cheese & fresh black pepper
Caprese Salad$16.00
Burrata, arugula & roasted tomatoes.
Classic Lasagna$22.00
Romaine Salad$11.00
Hearts of romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic crostini & Caesar dressing.
Wild Boar Sausage$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
Carbonara$24.00
bacon, yolk, onions & parmesan cream sauce.
Grandmas Ragu$22.00
veal & pork ragu
Crispy Burrata$18.00
Garlic Knots$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3797 Park Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
