Ruston restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ponchatoulas
109 East Park Ave, Ruston
|Catfish Platter
|$17.00
|Pasta Salad
|$8.00
|Garden Salad
|$8.00
Rotolo's Craft & Crust
1314 Maxwell Blvd, Ruston
|The Chalmette Cheesesticks
|$11.00
A spicy house favorite with thin crust, hot sauce, garlic butter, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite *Vegetarian
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.00
Spinach and artichokes blended with (5) cheeses and served with a freshly-baked seasoned garlic flatbread. *Vegetarian
|Chicken Alfredo
|$14.00
Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.
RAW
114 West Park Avenue, Ruston
|Spicy California
|$7.00
Spicy crabmix. Avocado. Cucumber. Topped with spicy seasoning and spicy orange sauce.
|The Fashion
|$11.00
Shrimp Tempura. Spicy Crabmix. Soypaper. Topped with eel sauce, crabpaste, and sesame seasoning.
|California
|$7.00
Crabmix. Avocado. Cucumber. Topped with Sesame Seeds
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Brister's Smokehouse BBQ
1420 Cooktown Road, Ruston
|2 Meat Plate
|$11.99
Your choice of two meats, two sides and bread.
|Loaded Smoked Potato
|$7.49
Smoked potato topped with smoked meat of your choice, cheese, sour cream, and butter.
|Half BBQ Nachos
|$6.49
Your choice of meat on a bed of nacho chips topped with smoked cheddar cheese, baked beans, sour cream and jalapenos.
PIZZA • SALADS
Utility Brewing Company
206 North Vienna, Ruston
|LG Trenton Apple Walnut Salad
|$10.00
Spring mix, green apples, red onion, walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola, croutons, house made blue cheese dressing
|Pesto Pie
|$12.00
pesto, house made mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red bell pepper, caramelized onions
|Smokey Pig
|$15.00
barbecue sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork by Bad Wolf, bacon, jalapeños, green onions