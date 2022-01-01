Ruston restaurants you'll love

Ruston restaurants
  • Ruston

Ruston's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Ruston restaurants

Ponchatoulas image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ponchatoulas

109 East Park Ave, Ruston

Avg 4.4 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Platter$17.00
Pasta Salad$8.00
Garden Salad$8.00
Rotolo's Craft & Crust image

 

Rotolo's Craft & Crust

1314 Maxwell Blvd, Ruston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Chalmette Cheesesticks$11.00
A spicy house favorite with thin crust, hot sauce, garlic butter, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite *Vegetarian
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.00
Spinach and artichokes blended with (5) cheeses and served with a freshly-baked seasoned garlic flatbread. *Vegetarian
Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.
RAW image

 

RAW

114 West Park Avenue, Ruston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy California$7.00
Spicy crabmix. Avocado. Cucumber. Topped with spicy seasoning and spicy orange sauce.
The Fashion$11.00
Shrimp Tempura. Spicy Crabmix. Soypaper. Topped with eel sauce, crabpaste, and sesame seasoning.
California$7.00
Crabmix. Avocado. Cucumber. Topped with Sesame Seeds
Brister's Smokehouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Brister's Smokehouse BBQ

1420 Cooktown Road, Ruston

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Meat Plate$11.99
Your choice of two meats, two sides and bread.
Loaded Smoked Potato$7.49
Smoked potato topped with smoked meat of your choice, cheese, sour cream, and butter.
Half BBQ Nachos$6.49
Your choice of meat on a bed of nacho chips topped with smoked cheddar cheese, baked beans, sour cream and jalapenos.
Utility Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS

Utility Brewing Company

206 North Vienna, Ruston

Avg 4.8 (457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Trenton Apple Walnut Salad$10.00
Spring mix, green apples, red onion, walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola, croutons, house made blue cheese dressing
Pesto Pie$12.00
pesto, house made mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red bell pepper, caramelized onions
Smokey Pig$15.00
barbecue sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork by Bad Wolf, bacon, jalapeños, green onions
