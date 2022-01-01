Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Ruston

Ruston restaurants
Ruston restaurants that serve salmon

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ponchatoulas

109 East Park Ave, Ruston

Avg 4.4 (1800 reviews)
Atlantic Salmon with Vegetables$18.00
More about Ponchatoulas
RAW

114 West Park Avenue, Ruston

No reviews yet
Baked Salmon$14.00
(2 Pieces Per Order)
Fresh Salmon. Crabmix. Baked. Topped with eel sauce, masago, green onions, and sesame seeds.
Spicy Salmon$8.00
RAW. Spicy salmon. Cucumber. Topped with spicy seasoning.
Salmon Nigiri$6.00
(2 Pieces per order) Slice of raw fish over pressed rice.
More about RAW

