Go
Toast

Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom

Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom has 30 rotating draft beers along with a beer fridge for on or off-site consumption. We also have a simple food menu mirroring a fast food style restaurant.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

800 Texas St • $

Avg 5 (97 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Pattern Mumbo Jumbo (Single)$4.99
Wild Barrel Vice Passion Cactus (Single)$5.49
Fort George Fanzine$3.99
Ghost Town Overlord (Single)$4.49
Ghost Town Mordant (Single)$4.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

800 Texas St

Fairfield CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Athenian Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TUTTIMELON

No reviews yet

Tuttimelon is a dessert shop focusing on Frozen Yogurt, Gelato Italian ice cream and smoothies. We are family owned and operated.

Pieology 8031

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Favela's Fusion

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston