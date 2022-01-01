Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom has 30 rotating draft beers along with a beer fridge for on or off-site consumption. We also have a simple food menu mirroring a fast food style restaurant.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
800 Texas St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
800 Texas St
Fairfield CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Athenian Grill
Come in and enjoy!
TUTTIMELON
Tuttimelon is a dessert shop focusing on Frozen Yogurt, Gelato Italian ice cream and smoothies. We are family owned and operated.
Pieology 8031
Come in and enjoy!
Favela's Fusion
Come on in and enjoy!