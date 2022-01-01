Go
Rusty Bellies

Fresh from our boats to you! Thank you for supporting local fishermen and small business!

Popular Items

Rusty's Cobb Salad$14.00
Fried Gulf shrimp, bacon, egg, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and topped with fried onion straws.
Banger Shrimp$11.00
Fried shrimp tossed in a mildly spicy honey mustard sauce.
Greek Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine, kalamata olives, cucumbers, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, chickpeas, beets, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Topped with a scoop of homemade potato salad.
Fat Cat Chicken$16.00
Cajun alfredo topped with blackened chicken. Served over linguini.
Hushpuppies - 6 Togo$1.00
Market Mahi Sandwich$14.00
Fried Mahi, bibb lettuce, pickled red onion, avocado, tomato, and silntro lime sauce on a toasted bun.
Fish + Chips$16.00
Authentic English Style. Atlantic cod, double battered in a homemade beer batter + fried.
Calamari$12.00
A mound of tender calamari, fried to perfection. Served with marinara.
Two Grouper Tacos$16.00
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and chiptole ranch. Served with black beans and rice.
Madame Fried$24.00
Fresh Gulf shrimp. Served with two sides.
Location

937 Dodecanese Blvd

Tarpon Springs FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
