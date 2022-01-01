Go
Nestled on the Corner of Girod and Monroe in the Heart of Old Mandeville, the Rusty Pelican is a favorite stop for locals and visitors alike. Our friendly staff and open floor plan create a comfortable, casual dining experience.
Our salads are fresh. Our burgers are juicy. Our Seafood is delicious. We have all the local beers as well as a selection of old standards and favorites. We also feature a full service drink bar.
Stop by today and try something from our fantastic menu!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

500 Girod St • $$

Avg 4.5 (370 reviews)

Popular Items

Pelican Burger$10.99
Jr. Pelican Burger$5.79
The Same ol' Pelican Burger we Know and Love but for Kids!
(shown with cheese)
Bacon Cheddar Burger$11.99
Mahi Gras$14.99
Fish Tacos$13.79
A Fillet of our Fresh Mahi. Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad$13.79
Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Grilled Shrimp and Avocado
Yard Bird Basket$9.19
More Cluck for your Buck! Chicken Tenders Fried to Perfection and Served with our own Pelican Sauce for Dipping.
Shrimp Basket$13.79
Fried Louisiana Gulf Shrimp Served with Remoulade & Cocktail Sauces.
Extra Sauce/Dressing$0.29
Shrimp Tacos$13.79
Fried, blackened or grilled shrimp on a fresh flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 Girod St

Mandeville LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

