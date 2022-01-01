Go
Toast

RUSTY PUTTER BAR & GRILLE

Come in and enjoy!

2537 Sand Canyon Rd

No reviews yet

Location

2537 Sand Canyon Rd

Chewelah WA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rusty Putter - Snack Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamin’ Java

No reviews yet

Drive thru/walk-up espresso, energy drinks, food and more

STOMPIN' GROUNDZ

No reviews yet

Welcome!!!!!
We are a family owned business that has a love to serve others. Our goal is to provide quick, consistent and friendly service while building strong relationships in our community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston