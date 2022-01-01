Go
Toast

Rusty Putter - Snack Shack

Come in and enjoy!

2537 Sand Canyon Rd

No reviews yet

Location

2537 Sand Canyon Rd

Chewelah WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RUSTY PUTTER BAR & GRILLE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamin’ Java

No reviews yet

Drive thru/walk-up espresso, energy drinks, food and more

STOMPIN' GROUNDZ

No reviews yet

Welcome!!!!!
We are a family owned business that has a love to serve others. Our goal is to provide quick, consistent and friendly service while building strong relationships in our community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston