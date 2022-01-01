Go
Rusty Roosters Cafe

5395A Carlisle Pike

Popular Items

Grilled or Crispy Chicken wrap$7.50
Steakhouse Burger w/fries$9.75
8oz black diamond steak$16.95
Farmers Burger w/fries$9.75
Chicken ( Grilled or Crispy) salad$9.85
Soda$2.00
Macaroni Salad$2.25
Apple pie egg roll$1.89
monster omelette$9.95
#2 K Chicken Tenders$4.00
Location

New Oxford PA

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
