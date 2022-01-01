Go
Rusty Truck

Fast-casual American restaurant and bar located in Riverton, WY. We serve locally made micro beers, world-class wood-fired pizzas, local beef burgers, salads, bar foods, and steaks.

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

400 N Federal • $$

Avg 3.8 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic N' Cheese$10.00
4x4$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Takeout

Location

400 N Federal

Riverton WY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

