Go
Toast

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

35-03 Broadway • $$$

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

Cochinita Taco$21.95
Yucatan marinated slow cooked pork, avocado salsa verde, habanero pickled red onions, cilantro (GLUTEN FREE)
Esquites$7.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
Quesadilla Vegetable$16.95
Homemade corn tortillas, Oaxaca cheese, chile arbol salsa, spinach, rajas, roasted corn, crema (VEGETARIAN)
Quesadilla Chicken$20.95
Home made corn tortillas, queso Oaxaca, chile arbol salsa, spinach, roasted corn, rajas, crema (GLUTEN FREE)
Chicken Taco$21.95
Homemade fresh corn tortillas, jalapeno marinated chicken, queso asado, chile arbol salsa, pickled red onions, cilantro
(GLUTEN FREE)
Fresh Guacamole$13.95
Fresh made daily, chiles toreado, Tomatoes, onions, cilantro add esquites $3, Chicharron $3 (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
Ruta Nachos$13.95
Corn tortillas, black beans, pickled jalapeños, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema, (GLUTEN FREE)
Enchilada Verde$23.95
Chicken, swiss style tomatillo cream salsa,
melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions, cilantro (GLUTEN FREE)
Crispy Plantains$7.95
Crispy, crema, queso fresco
Enchilada Mole$24.95
Chicken, Oaxaca mole, queso fresco, crema, onions, cilantro.
(GLUTEN FREE)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

35-03 Broadway

Astoria NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New

No reviews yet

Thanks for checking us out we are an old fashioned pizzeria with uber authentic Italian New York Style Pizza , No shortcuts at Ginos at Broadway.

Bar Dalia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slice - Astoria Broadway

No reviews yet

Welcome to sLICe where everything is nice. We are the neighborhood Pizzeria, our sauce is boss and we use enough cheese to please. *Pro tip- Try the Sicilian pie, It's the best in NYC. Besides Pizza we have a full menu of great food that is all made in house from scratch. Such as our all beef short rib meatballs and more.

Oliver's Astoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston