Rutabaga
Farm to table southern with a classical French/Cajun fusion. Unique hidden gem that’s become a destination spot for foodies
SEAFOOD
23 Jackson St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
23 Jackson St
Chattahoochee FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BLEACHERS PUB AND GRUB
Come in and enjoy!
SP Travel Center
Come in and enjoy!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports