Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

A delicious quick service concept crafting whole-fruit, clean-ingredient food from smoothie bowls and smoothies, to toasts, oats, salads, cold-pressed juices and coffee. A one-stop shop for convenient, high quality, plant based food for EVERYONE.

1131A MD RT 3 North Lane

Popular Items

GREEN PROTEIN$7.75
SPINACH, BANANA, PEA PROTEIN, CASHEW BUTTER, CINNAMON, MAPLE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
ACAI & MAQUI$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - ACAI, MAQUI, BANANA, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, COCONUT, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY
SUNSHINE$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - MANGO, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, AGAVE, COCONUT WATER
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, COCONUT, PINEAPPLE, KIWI
MATCHA$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - MATCHA GREEN TEA, BANANA, SPINACH, CASHEW BUTTER, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, COCONUT, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, CACAO NIBS
CACAO PROTEIN$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - RAW CACAO, PEA PROTEIN, GF OATS, CINNAMON, BANANA, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, BANANA, STRAWBERRY, ALMOND BUTTER, CACAO NIBS
GREEN ZINGER$7.75
SPINACH, KALE, MINT, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, CHLORELLA, GREEN APPLE JUICE
STRAWBERRY NICECREAM$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - STRAWBERRY, BANANA, CASHEW BUTTER, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, STRAWBERRY, COCONUT, CACAO NIBS
PB&J$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - ACAI, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, CACAO NIBS
PITAYA$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - PITAYA, MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE, COCONUT WATER
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, COCONUT, BANANA, KIWI, PINEAPPLE
AVOCADO$6.00
SMASHED AVOCADO, LEMON, TOMATO, EVERYTHING SEED MIX, MICROGREENS
1131A MD RT 3 North Lane

Gambrills MD

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
