Rutabagas Comfort Food

Come in and enjoy!
Alcoholic beverages available for Pickup only, please call

1434 O Street • $

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)

Popular Items

"KIMI LOVES" MONSTER MAC N CHEESE (GF OPTION)$12.00
cavatappi pasta
cashew and miso based Mac sauce
fried brussels
onion ring (cannot be made gluten free)
WILL YOU NEED SILVERWARE?
Please specify whether or not you'll need disposable silverware for this order!
PATTY MELT (NOT GF)$12.00
house made burger patty | sliced “cheese” | caramelized onions & red pepper spread
double banger sauce
served with tots and double banger sauce
SEITAN PHILLY "CHEESESTEAK" (NF) (NOT GF)$12.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (NOT GLUTEN FREE)$2.50
RUTA-BANGIN' NACHOS (NOT GF)$10.50
house seasoned corn tortilla chips | seasoned ground ‘shrooms | street corn and black beans | “Queso” | pineapple guacamole | salsa
RUTA-BURGER (NOT GF)$10.00
a blend of rice | quinoa | mushrooms | walnuts | sliced “cheese” Rutti’s special sauceTM | yellow onion | lettuce | garden tomato bread & butter pickles | brioche bun
served with tots and double banger sauceTM
substitute gluten-free bun +$2
BRUNCH SPECIAL: CRUNCHWRAP (contains gluten nuts and soy)$11.00
Flour tortilla
two crunchy corn tortillas
seasoned scrambled tofu
Beyond Meat sausage patty
queso
HOLIDAY MENU (AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 12/23 - 12/24)
KALE'ING IT (GF, SF)$10.00
roasted Brussels + red onions | roasted sweet potatoes | quinoa blend kale | almonds | balsamic maple walnut dressing
add marinated and grilled *tempeh +$3 (NOT SOY FREE)
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

1434 O Street

Lincoln NE

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
