Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
153 Belgrade Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
153 Belgrade Ave
Roslindale MA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Harry's All American Breakfast
A warm and cozy family run place, with deliciously made fresh food, located close to Faulkner Hospital on the Westie and Rozzie boarder at Centre St. On the go, or in a hurry? Order on-line @ harrysgoodfood.com at your convenience.
Exodus Bagels
This is Exodus Bagels in Roslindale. Our storefront in Jamaica Plain is permanently closed. Our bagels and sandwiches are now available for pickup 8am-1pm, Thursday-Sunday here in Roslindale. We are also open Thursday nights 6-9pm for pizza bagels!
Kelleher's Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Sharon Korean Kitchen
Sharon Korean Kitchen is a quick-service restaurant that serves a range of food and beverage items. The restaurant's menu includes grilled beef, chicken, spicy pork, kimchi, rice, noodle, and soup. It additionally serves Boba Tea. Sharon Korean Kitchen is a modern, cozy place to spend quality time with your family and friends. You can enjoy the high-quality authentic Korean food in West Roxbury.