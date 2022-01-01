Go
Rutchada Thai Cuisine

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

CRAZY UDON$14.95
DRUNKEN NOODLE$13.95
CRAB RANGOON$7.95
Deep fried wonton skin filled with crab meat, cream cheese, dried cranberry & celery . Serve with sweet and sour
sauce
GYOZA$7.95
Dumpling stuffed with ground pork, chives, green onion, cabbage. Serve with ginger sauce
PAD THAI$13.95
PAD SEE EW$13.95
RCA CRISPY ROLLS$7.95
Crispy rolls filled with cabbage, celery, carrot, glass noodle & taro. Serve with sweet & sour sauce
SATAY$8.95
Grilled marinated meat of your choice. Serve with peanut & cucumber sauce
SCALLION PANCAKE$8.49
Large pan fried vegetable pancake. Serve with ginger sauce
FRESH ROLLS$7.95
Assorted fresh vegetable wrapped in the rice paper. Serve with house special sauce
153 Belgrade Ave

Roslindale MA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
