Cake in Rutherford

Rutherford restaurants
Rutherford restaurants that serve cake

Steven's Cafe image

 

Steven's Cafe - 106 Park ave

106 Park ave, Rutherford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crumb cake$2.50
More about Steven's Cafe - 106 Park ave
Song E Napule - NJ image

 

Song E Napule - NJ - 106 Park Ave

106 Park Ave, Rutherford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Cake$15.00
Soft dough of cheeses and eggs encased in a fragrant background of shortcrust pastry, all covered from a delicious jam and berries
More about Song E Napule - NJ - 106 Park Ave

