Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carbonara in
Rutherford
/
Rutherford
/
Carbonara
Rutherford restaurants that serve carbonara
Suprema - 92 park ave
92 Park Avenue, Rutherford
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Carbonara
$24.00
cage free eggs, pancetta, pecorino, cracked pepper
More about Suprema - 92 park ave
Song E Napule - NJ - 106 Park Ave
106 Park Ave, Rutherford
No reviews yet
Gnocchi carbonara
$28.00
More about Song E Napule - NJ - 106 Park Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Rutherford
Chicken Salad
Pork Dumplings
Wontons
Kimchi
French Fries
Tiramisu
Avocado Toast
Caesar Salad
More near Rutherford to explore
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Lodi
No reviews yet
Garfield
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2545 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1923 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston