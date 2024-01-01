Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Rutherford

Rutherford restaurants
Rutherford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Greek Town Gyros

65 Park Avenue, Rutherford

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$10.95
More about Greek Town Gyros
Steven's Cafe - 106 Park ave

106 Park ave, Rutherford

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad Sandwich (Combo)$12.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
More about Steven's Cafe - 106 Park ave

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

